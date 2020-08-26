Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th.

