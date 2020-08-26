Douglas C. Jr. Yearley Sells 20,000 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 68.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 20.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 30.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

