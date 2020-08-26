Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of DMLP opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. Dorchester Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $21.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $398.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 57.20% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.2263 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 24.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 724,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 144,584 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 35.0% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 440,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 114,065 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter worth $778,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter worth $420,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 102.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 35,783 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

