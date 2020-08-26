Donald R. Rudkin Sells 33,000 Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $73,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,028 shares in the company, valued at $42,432.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VIRC opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 million, a P/E ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.21. Virco Mfg. Co. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 0.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virco Mfg. stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Virco Mfg. as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

