Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOMO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Domo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13. Domo has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Domo will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,624.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $247,020.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,932.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,241 shares of company stock worth $1,203,517. 15.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Domo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Domo by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,381,000 after purchasing an additional 320,176 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,102,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,466,000 after acquiring an additional 102,345 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 712.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 475,495 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

