Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Raised to $115.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DLTR. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $102.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.49. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 311.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 32.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,051,000 after acquiring an additional 346,578 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $3,281,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 721,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,254,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,153,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

