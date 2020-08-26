Dollar Tree (DLTR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Dollar Tree to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $102.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $119.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.68.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

