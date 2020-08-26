Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $198.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.76 and a 200-day moving average of $176.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $202.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.