Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BOOM. BidaskClub raised Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dmc Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

BOOM opened at $35.36 on Monday. Dmc Global has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $54.11. The company has a market cap of $500.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Dmc Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $43,642.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dmc Global by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dmc Global by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Dmc Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dmc Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dmc Global by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

