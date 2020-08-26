Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Trading Up 5.9%

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)’s stock price was up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 1,121,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,605,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DBD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $660.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $890.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.84 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.