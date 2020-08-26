Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DKS. Nomura boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.65.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 286.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.