DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $377.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $394.95.

DexCom stock opened at $430.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.38, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom has a one year low of $138.28 and a one year high of $456.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $428.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.62.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total transaction of $175,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.57, for a total transaction of $2,259,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,288 shares of company stock valued at $21,891,494. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 43.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 15.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.9% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

