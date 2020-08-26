Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.19 ($44.93).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €39.16 ($46.07) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.86. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

