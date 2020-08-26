Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Deutsche Bank stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,094,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 877.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,515,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,231 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 316.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,623,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,443 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $25,635,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $14,280,000. Institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

