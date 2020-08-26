Deutsche Bank Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $190.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Workday from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $181.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.07.

WDAY stock opened at $194.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $202.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.61.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total transaction of $17,025,575.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total transaction of $50,010,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 494,860 shares of company stock valued at $89,843,645. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 19.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Workday by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

