Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €136.00 Price Target

Stratec (ETR:SBS) received a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBS. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Stratec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of SBS opened at €121.20 ($142.59) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €99.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.61. Stratec has a 12-month low of €46.40 ($54.59) and a 12-month high of €116.60 ($137.18).

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

