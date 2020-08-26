Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Barclays

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Descartes Systems Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $57.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7,481.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

