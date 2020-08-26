Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.32 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00007369 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,964,887 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

