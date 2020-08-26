Denny’s (DENN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN):

8/18/2020 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

8/18/2020 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/14/2020 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/6/2020 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

7/29/2020 – Denny’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $12.75 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/14/2020 – Denny’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $13.00 to $12.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $696.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.30. Denny’s Corp has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Get Denny's Corp alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.33%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Denny’s Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 3,978.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.