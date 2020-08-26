DeNA Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DeNA Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 379,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,103.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DeNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS:DNACF opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.58. DeNA has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

