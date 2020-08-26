Delmar Bancorp (NASDAQ:DBCP) vs. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Critical Review

Delmar Bancorp (NASDAQ:DBCP) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Delmar Bancorp and Community West Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delmar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Community West Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Delmar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Community West Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Delmar Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Community West Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Delmar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Delmar Bancorp and Community West Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delmar Bancorp $43.30 million 2.63 $5.90 million N/A N/A Community West Bancshares $49.35 million 1.42 $7.96 million N/A N/A

Community West Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Delmar Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Delmar Bancorp and Community West Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delmar Bancorp 11.17% 5.27% 0.52% Community West Bancshares 15.57% 9.28% 0.80%

Summary

Community West Bancshares beats Delmar Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delmar Bancorp

Delmar Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers time deposit, checking, money market, checking, savings, Cash Management, NOW, and IRA accounts; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services. The company also provides lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; small business administration loans; term loans; business credit cards; mobile home, boats, RV, and motorcycle loans; purchase and refinance mortgage loans; bridge loans; equipment loans; letters of credit; home equity loans; US department of agriculture loans; new and used car loans; unsecured consumer loans; construction/permanent mortgage loans; and lot loans. In addition, it offers phone and mobile banking; ATM/debit cards; Internet banking and online bill payment services; Merchant services; cash advance services; and ATM services. The company operates 14 branches. Delmar Bancorp was founded in 1896 and is based in Salisbury, Maryland.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; home equity lines of credit, as well as lines of credit collateralized by residential real estate; single family real estate loans; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses and professional organizations. It operates a network of eight branch banking offices in Goleta, Oxnard, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura, Paso Robles, and Westlake Village. Community West Bancshares was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

