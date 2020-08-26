Dell (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Dell from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Dell in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

NYSE:DELL opened at $60.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. Dell has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $63.19.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $10,806,666.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 630,826 shares of company stock valued at $35,174,072. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dell by 154.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell by 746.0% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell by 42.1% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

