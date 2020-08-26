Delek US (NYSE:DK) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Delek US (NYSE:DK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Get Delek US alerts:

DK opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Delek US will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Delek US by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.