Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Coverage Initiated at CL King

Analysts at CL King assumed coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

TACO stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $323.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 23,760 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $177,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy acquired 50,800 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $425,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,011.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 105,310 shares of company stock valued at $829,255 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 209,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 81,712 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

