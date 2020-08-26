Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,246,000 after purchasing an additional 475,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. BofA Securities upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.82.

Shares of DE stock opened at $205.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $209.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

