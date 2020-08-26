Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $215.00 at Barclays

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.82.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $205.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $209.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,845. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

