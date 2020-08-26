Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $217.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $185.00 to $217.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.82.

Shares of DE opened at $205.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.37 and its 200-day moving average is $155.77. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $209.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,846,000 after acquiring an additional 44,733 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,144,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,595,000 after acquiring an additional 38,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,810,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,460 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,927 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

