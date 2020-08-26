Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Increased to $223.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $179.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s current price.

DE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.82.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE DE opened at $205.60 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $209.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,845 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $1,475,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.