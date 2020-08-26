DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001054 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $493,280.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005599 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000925 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00034617 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

