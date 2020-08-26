DarioHealth (DRIO) & Its Competitors Head to Head Review

DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO) is one of 137 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare DarioHealth to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for DarioHealth and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 DarioHealth Competitors 1282 4124 6786 395 2.50

DarioHealth currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.35%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 8.37%. Given DarioHealth’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DarioHealth has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DarioHealth and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $7.56 million -$17.74 million -2.22 DarioHealth Competitors $1.38 billion $142.80 million 2.22

DarioHealth’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth. DarioHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

DarioHealth has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth’s rivals have a beta of 0.99, indicating that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of DarioHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -293.20% -165.09% -118.29% DarioHealth Competitors -615.68% -70.81% -20.05%

Summary

DarioHealth rivals beat DarioHealth on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. It offers Dario Engage software platform, where the company digitally engages with Dario users and assists them in monitoring their chronic illnesses, as well as provides them with coaching, support, digital communications, and real time alerts, trends, and pattern analysis. DarioHealth Corp. markets its products directly to consumer cash sales, as well as retail pharmacy and distributors; and through e-stores. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

