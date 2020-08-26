Dale D. Johnson Sells 55,800 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Dale D. Johnson sold 55,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $3,191,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,395,662.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Graco stock opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.6% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 6.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 19,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 24.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.