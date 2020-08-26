DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research note issued on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

PLYM stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.98).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the second quarter worth $742,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the second quarter worth $496,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 31.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the second quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the second quarter worth $4,066,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

