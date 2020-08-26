D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 93,334 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 18.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 7.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JWN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

JWN stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

