D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 9,156 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,156 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.19.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.57, for a total value of $363,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 10,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total value of $2,163,476.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,583,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 238,407 shares of company stock valued at $49,672,819. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $177.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.90 and a 200-day moving average of $186.62. The stock has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

