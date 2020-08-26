D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 38,458 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,458 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $61,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $741,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 1,342,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,055,000 after purchasing an additional 155,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $152.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.76 and a 200-day moving average of $144.18. The company has a market cap of $400.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

