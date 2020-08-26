D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 3,170 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth $28,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $138,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $235,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,384,289.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,335 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

