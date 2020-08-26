D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 148 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 354,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,046,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $200.73 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $200.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.56.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

