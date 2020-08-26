D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 251,488 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 45.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

In other news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

