D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $800,000 Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,204 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 1,832.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

WPC stock opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.76.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

