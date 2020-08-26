D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $677,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,548,587 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $253,906,000 after purchasing an additional 98,660 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $193,798,000 after purchasing an additional 283,710 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,131,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $185,514,000 after buying an additional 59,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $161,273,000 after buying an additional 32,864 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,265 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,640,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $260.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.45. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $275.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.43.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,406,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

