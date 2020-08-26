D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $676,000 Stock Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 57.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,867 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Carnival by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival by 1,368.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCL. TheStreet lowered Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Macquarie lowered Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.40 million. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.