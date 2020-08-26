D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 23.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,916,000 after acquiring an additional 834,646 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,065.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 894,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,447,000 after purchasing an additional 817,725 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,152,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,862,000 after purchasing an additional 762,310 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,233,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,531,000 after purchasing an additional 505,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,672,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,498,000 after buying an additional 469,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 19,500 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,043,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,327 shares in the company, valued at $7,776,447.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,027,609.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,861,755.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,696 shares of company stock worth $3,958,254 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

