D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in L3Harris by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in L3Harris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,098,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,625,000 after acquiring an additional 224,562 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in L3Harris by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,040,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,824,000 after acquiring an additional 80,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,262,000 after acquiring an additional 430,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,764,000 after buying an additional 2,018,719 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of L3Harris stock opened at $181.02 on Wednesday. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.84.

In related news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.