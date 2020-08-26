Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CTSO. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cytosorbents from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cytosorbents from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.25.
CTSO opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $363.82 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 528.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.
About Cytosorbents
Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.
