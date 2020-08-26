Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CTSO. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cytosorbents from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cytosorbents from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

CTSO opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $363.82 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 122.99% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 528.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

