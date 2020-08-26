CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Equities researchers at Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised CVS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

OTCMKTS:CVSGF opened at $16.25 on Monday. CVS Group has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.25.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

