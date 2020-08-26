CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Now Covered by Liberum Capital

Research analysts at Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,274 ($16.65) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVSG. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on CVS Group from GBX 1,130 ($14.77) to GBX 1,230 ($16.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CVS Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVS Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,204.80 ($15.74).

Shares of LON:CVSG opened at GBX 1,170 ($15.29) on Monday. CVS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 648 ($8.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,290 ($16.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $826.66 million and a P/E ratio of 67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,122.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,008.93.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

