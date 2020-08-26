CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.13.

CVSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on CV Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $0.75 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.95 target price on shares of CV Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CVSI opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. CV Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.72.

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

