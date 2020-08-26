Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for the acute care and gastroenterology markets. The company’s lead product candidate, Amelior, which is in phase III clinical trials, is an intravenous formulation of ibuprofen for the treatment of both pain and fever. Its products also comprise Acetadote, an intravenous formulation of N-acetylcysteine for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; and Kristalose, a prescription laxative product, which is a crystalline form of lactulose to enhance patient acceptance and compliance. In addition, the company is developing a treatment for fluid buildup in the lungs of cancer patients and an anti-infective for treating fungal infections in immuno-compromised patients. “

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.42. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.