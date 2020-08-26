CryptoPing Achieves Market Capitalization of $588,517.27 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $588,517.27 and $2,248.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for about $0.0654 or 0.00000578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00125299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.25 or 0.01664732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00192717 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00149842 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

