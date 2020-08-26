CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT Raised to $44.00 at Stephens

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stephens from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on CryoPort from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised CryoPort from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on CryoPort from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CryoPort from $23.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

CYRX stock opened at $40.26 on Monday. CryoPort has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 22.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CryoPort will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,724,983 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $80,655,000 after acquiring an additional 60,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,727 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $61,520,000 after acquiring an additional 113,315 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in CryoPort by 115.8% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,817,663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 975,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CryoPort by 155.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,333,178 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 811,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CryoPort by 15.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,331,575 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 175,325 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

